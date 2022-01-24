Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHUHF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RHUHF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 457. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.