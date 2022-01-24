Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

RCH has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

RCH stock traded up C$1.06 on Monday, hitting C$49.41. 152,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,199. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$35.60 and a 12-month high of C$49.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.52.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

