RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

RNG opened at $167.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.38. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.60 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

