Rip Road Capital Partners LP Has $17.89 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,206 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 54,427 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 5.3% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,619,000 after purchasing an additional 537,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.04 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

