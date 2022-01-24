Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $101,172.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00093011 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00017859 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000215 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

