Rise (RISE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $528,886.52

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Rise has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $528,886.52 and $495.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00065845 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001173 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000845 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,490,763 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

