Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) PT Lowered to $60.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.
RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.36. 81,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,871. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03.
In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $58,595,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after acquiring an additional 243,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 193,591 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
