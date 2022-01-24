Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) PT Lowered to $60.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.36. 81,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,871. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $58,595,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after acquiring an additional 243,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 193,591 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

