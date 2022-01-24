Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) PT Raised to C$76.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James to C$76.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.00.

Shares of RBA stock traded down C$0.88 on Monday, reaching C$77.52. 187,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 39.56. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$64.17 and a 52 week high of C$94.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$410.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

