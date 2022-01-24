Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Rite Aid worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rite Aid by 108,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $589.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.90. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

