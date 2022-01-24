River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $2,046,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,387,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $549,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.87.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $52.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.