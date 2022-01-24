River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,841,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 339,108 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Comcast worth $214,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.52 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $230.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

