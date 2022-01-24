River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 44,831 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 44,831 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $162.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

