Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.51

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 60.51 and last traded at 61.01, with a volume of 6515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 64.51.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.64.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is 104.75.
In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last ninety days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $369,088,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.