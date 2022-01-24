Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.51

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 60.51 and last traded at 61.01, with a volume of 6515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 64.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 104.75.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $369,088,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

