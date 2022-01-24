RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.27

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 495872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

RLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLX Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in RLX Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in RLX Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RLX Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

