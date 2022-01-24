Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.11

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 210876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87.
In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501 over the last ninety days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
