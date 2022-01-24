Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$7.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:RCK traded down C$0.73 on Monday, hitting C$4.74. The company had a trading volume of 171,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,038. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$9.38. The company has a market cap of C$344.50 million and a PE ratio of -13.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

