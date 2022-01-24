Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.66). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

RCKT traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. 12,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,257. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

