Rocket Vault Price Reaches $0.0651 on Major Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.46 or 0.06604653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00056575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,120.44 or 1.00091205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

