Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $314.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

