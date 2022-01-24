Rogers (ROG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rogers (VTX: ROG):

1/24/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 390 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/17/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 425 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/13/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 390 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 425 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/4/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 390 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 420 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/16/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 471 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/15/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/13/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/13/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/10/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 443 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/7/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 435 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/2/2021 – Rogers was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

