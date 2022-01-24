Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 390 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 390 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

