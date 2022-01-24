Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.75

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 7085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 883.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

