ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.11 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $1.11 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00298608 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 151.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

