Rope ($ROPE) 1-Day Volume Tops $501.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Rope has a market cap of $69,750.47 and $501.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rope has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rope coin can currently be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00007265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.23 or 0.06606006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,256.33 or 0.99900394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006654 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.