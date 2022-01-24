Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.01

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.01 and last traded at $93.22, with a volume of 21291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.