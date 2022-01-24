Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €86.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €86.00 ($97.73) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAI. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.50 ($100.57).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI traded down €1.27 ($1.44) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €71.93 ($81.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a 1 year low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 1 year high of €91.63 ($104.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €78.03 and its 200-day moving average is €76.53.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.