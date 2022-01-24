Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €68.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €68.00 ($77.27) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.70 ($71.25).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR BOSS opened at €52.74 ($59.93) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.93. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.