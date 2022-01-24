Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€8.30” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.71 ($7.63).

Commerzbank stock opened at €7.39 ($8.40) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of -3.17. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a one year high of €7.97 ($9.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.11.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

