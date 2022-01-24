Ruler Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00048924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.32 or 0.06636620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.08 or 1.00132996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

