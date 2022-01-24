RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.61 Million

Analysts expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) to post $402.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $411.20 million. RumbleON posted sales of $70.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 469.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year sales of $896.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $887.83 million to $905.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RumbleON by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $504.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.64.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

