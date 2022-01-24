RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $402.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) will post $402.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.01 million to $411.20 million. RumbleON reported sales of $70.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 469.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year sales of $896.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $887.83 million to $905.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

RumbleON stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. RumbleON has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $64.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RumbleON by 1,059.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 97,369 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

