Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70. 1,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 227,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

