Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Shares of RUSMF traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.89. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

