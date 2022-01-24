Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.29.

Russel Metals stock traded down C$2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$30.55. 238,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$22.88 and a 1 year high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total value of C$31,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at C$2,062,962.72. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$608,735.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,114,766. Insiders have sold 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906 in the last three months.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

