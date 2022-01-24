Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.29.
Russel Metals stock traded down C$2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$30.55. 238,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$22.88 and a 1 year high of C$37.57.
In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total value of C$31,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at C$2,062,962.72. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 17,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$608,735.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,114,766. Insiders have sold 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906 in the last three months.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
