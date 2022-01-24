Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.29.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUS traded down C$0.58 on Monday, hitting C$30.56. 275,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,333. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$22.88 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.74.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 EPS for the current year.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,872. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total value of C$719,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,878,624. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,968 shares of company stock worth $2,276,906.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.