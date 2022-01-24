Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.29.
RUS traded down C$0.58 on Monday, hitting C$30.56. 275,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,333. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$22.88 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.74.
In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,872. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total value of C$719,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,878,624. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,968 shares of company stock worth $2,276,906.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
