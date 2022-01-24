Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 44,974 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,974 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of The Hackett Group worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 150.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

