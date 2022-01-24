Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 5,751 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 70.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

AYI opened at $195.69 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.19 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

