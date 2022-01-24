Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 80,716 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Beauty Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 1,093.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.