Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Matson worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Matson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Matson by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $250,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,982 shares of company stock worth $3,088,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $91.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

