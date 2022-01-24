Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,155 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,793 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

