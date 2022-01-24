Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 23,376 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,427 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 264.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4,861.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPR opened at $36.55 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.