Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 53,670 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after buying an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

SWBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $784.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.