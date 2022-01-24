Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 56,786 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Discovery by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,252 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,783 shares during the period. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $25.53 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

