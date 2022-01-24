Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,326,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

