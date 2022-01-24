Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 83.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.20.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $443.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.13 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

