Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of WW International worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WW International by 18.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the third quarter valued at $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in WW International during the third quarter valued at $4,429,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WW International by 31.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in WW International by 130.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

NASDAQ WW opened at $12.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $865.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

