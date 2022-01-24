Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 164.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

Sunrun stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $87.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.