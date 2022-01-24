Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 361,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 268,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 209,275 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

