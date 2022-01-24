Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 143.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,595,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 372,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $115.61 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

