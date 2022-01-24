Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Apyx Medical worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 287,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 251,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

APYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

